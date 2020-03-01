Simone Biles blasts USA gymnastics over sex assault settlement proposal

Gymnast Simone Biles may be preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics, but the ongoing sex assault scandal is not far from her mind.

While heading to the mandatory US women's training camp in Indianapolis, Biles tweeted, in part, "Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Whish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do."





Biles' tweets come after the announcement of a proposal from USA gymnastics for settling hundreds of lawsuits over its failure to protect athletes from former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The proposal would release US Olympic officials, former coaches Marth and Bela Karolyi, and others from liability, and it wouldn't disclose who at USA gymnastics was aware of and hid Nassar's abuse.

Biles received a lot of support from her supports and Rachael Denhollander, the former gymnast who first publicly accused Nassar of sexual abuse in August 2016.



