Simone Biles blasts USA gymnastics over sex assault settlement proposal

Gymnast Simone Biles may be preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics, but the ongoing sex assault scandal is not far from her mind.

While heading to the mandatory US women's training camp in Indianapolis, Biles tweeted, in part, "Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do."





Biles' tweets come after the announcement of a proposal from USA gymnastics for settling hundreds of lawsuits over its failure to protect athletes from former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The proposal would release US Olympic officials, former coaches Marth and Bela Karolyi, and others from liability, and it wouldn't disclose who at USA gymnastics was aware of and hid Nassar's abuse.

Biles received a lot of support from her supports and Rachael Denhollander, the former gymnast who first publicly accused Nassar of sexual abuse in August 2016.



SEE MORE:

Multiple victims file lawsuit in case of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Simone Biles breaks down over sexual abuse and blasts USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
larry nassarolympicssex assaultgymnasticsu.s. & worldsimone biles
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adventist Health Tulare patient in isolation as precaution for Coronavirus symptoms
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Selma police officer involved in multi-car crash, taken to hospital
Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 White House bid
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Show More
Large dust devil forms in Fresno amid stormy weather
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Hanford fire station, no injuries involved
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Visalia home catches on fire, neighbors believe home was unoccupied
Sacramento father and daughter share Leap Day birthday in rare scenario
More TOP STORIES News