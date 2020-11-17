Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, family confirms

NEW YORK -- The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon," the statement continued.

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms "A Different World" and "The Sinbad Show." The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," the family statement read.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentcomedianstroke
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to Purple tier
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
3 killed, 5 injured in crash along Hwy 41 in Kings Co.
Family remembers 23-year-old killed in crash near Riverdale
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Show More
Photographer captures black bear in Yosemite National Park snow
Creek Fire: Impacted residents can apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits
Holiday drive-in theater at River Park postponed due to COVID-19
15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in southeast Fresno
US hits grim milestone of 11M COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News