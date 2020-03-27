Coronavirus

Fresno gas station mascot raising COVID-19 awareness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The dinosaur mascot at the Sinclair gas station on Palm and Bullard is known for getting dressed up for the season, but these days it's dressed up for awareness.

DINO, the well-known icon of the Sinclair company, can be seen wearing a makeshift facemask at the north Fresno gas station.

The gas station will remain open through the shelter-in-place directive.

Sinclair began advertising with dinosaurs back in the 1930s. DINO was trademarked by the company in 1932 and first appeared as a balloon in The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1963.
