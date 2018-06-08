CALIFORNIA

Sister of Perris mom accused of torture, abuse of 13 children says woman practiced witchcraft

New details revealed about the Perris mother accused of torturing and abusing her 13 children suggest she may have practiced witchcraft. (KABC)

PERRIS, Calif. --
New details revealed about the Perris mother accused of torturing and abusing her 13 children suggest she may have practiced witchcraft.

A new tell-all book written by Louise Turpin's sister lists shocking details about the family's history.

In the book, she says Louise became obsessed with witchcraft, claiming a Ouija board told her she was going to have another child.

Louise's sister believes it was this obsession that could have led her sister to torture and imprison her children inside her Perris home.

MORE: 8 new charges filed against David Turpin in Perris torture case

Louise, the mother of 13 malnourished adult and juvenile children, some of whom were chained to furniture in a filthy Perris home, was confused by the arrival of Riverside County sheriff's deputies after a 17-year-old escaped and called 911, officials said shortly after the couple's arrest.

MORE: Turpin siblings enjoying newfound freedom

"The mother was perplexed as to why we were at that residence," said Greg Fellows, Riverside County Sheriff's Department Perris Station commander.

According to Fellows, there had been no prior law enforcement contact at the Turpin home.

A 17-year-old girl called 911 from a deactivated cellphone after she escaped through a window, authorities said. The teen showed deputies photos of the conditions in the home that led them to respond to the residence to conduct a welfare check and interview David and Louise Turpin.

MORE: Teen who escaped Turpin home posted videos under alias

Authorities said the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling weighing only 82 pounds.

At that time, deputies found three of the 12 children who were still in the residence chained to furniture. David and Louise Turpin were subsequently arrested and charged.

MORE: Perris neighbors describe past odd behavior, interactions with family

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges. David Turpin also faces one count of lewd acts on a child. Both are facing possible life sentences.
