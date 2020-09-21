jobs

Restaurant opening in northeast Fresno hiring up to 60 new employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you looking for a job? A new restaurant at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno is looking to hire dozens of new employees.

Slater's 50/50 restaurant is opening the last week of October in the former Anthropologie store location. The business will hire up to 60 people to join their team.

The Southern California-based restaurant specializes in burgers that are made with 50% of ground bacon and 50% of ground beef.

Slater's 50/50 will hold a job fair Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 1 pm to fill several positions.
