Clovis barbershop gives out free haircuts and school supplies

Hundreds of Valley kids are more prepared to head back to school thanks to one Clovis barbershop.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of Valley kids are more prepared to head back to school thanks to one Clovis barbershop.

Slick Rick's Barbershop held a free haircut and backpack giveaway Sunday.

Families were also treated to food, drinks and music.

It's the second year in a row the shop has held this type of event.

Prince Fields is the owner and says he wanted to give back to the community for supporting him all year long.

He says he hopes it gives kids confidence as they head back to the classroom.

"A haircut is just as good as a new pair of shoes, is just as good as a nice outfit," he said.

A total of 250 backpacks were given out.

Fields says as long as he's in business, he'll host a backpack giveaway before each school year.