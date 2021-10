CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local Clovis business is stepping up and taking action to help students prepare for school.Slick Ricks's Barbershop in Clovis held its first annual Back to School BackPack giveaway.The business not only gave away free backpacks, school supplies, and food, but also free haircuts.The owner says this is an opportunity to bring the community together and give back to those in need.The clothing store next door, Fly Trendz, also teamed up and matched the barbershop with 100 backpacks.