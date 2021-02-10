Slick Rock Student Film Festival accepting entries, awards ceremony to be broadcast on ABC30

And the winner is...
Find out on ABC30's special broadcast of the Slick Rock Student Film Festival.
Entries are now being accepted for the Slick Rock Student Film Festival, Central California's premier film competition for middle and high school students in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties. It is a program of the Tulare County Office of Education with support from the Tulare & Kings Counties Suicide Prevention Task Force.
Slick Rock challenges students to meet industry standards in the technical aspects of film production. The competition is divided into two levels: middle school and high school. Each level offers a variety of film genres for participation.
Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021.
For more information, visit the Slick Rock website: TCOE.org/SlickRock
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on ABC30 in May!
