FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KFSN) -- Firefighters were able to fully contain a wildfire in Fresno County on Sunday.

The wildfire, named the Slough Fire, broke out around 2 pm in the area of Coluse and Floral avenues, near San Joaquin.

CAL FIRE says the fire burned 540 acres and is now 100% contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.