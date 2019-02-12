Slow-speed chase results in officer-involved shooting in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Merced Police have confirmed that a slow-speed chase involving Merced County Sheriff's deputies has resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities, including the SWAT team, are on scene at Lopes Avenue and Sydney Court. The area is currently blocked off.
The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Neighbor Keith Ensminger said he was walking his dog when it happened, "I walk down there once the gunfire had stopped. I walked down to see if I could talk to somebody and let them know that I saw something out here. And then the policeman said no go away cause there's an active shooting situation going on. "
At this time it is unclear if there are any injuries or if there are any suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.
#BREAKING: Merced police involved in an officer-involved shooting near Sydney and Lopes. Police say it began as a slow speed chase a few blocks down. Still an active scene. pic.twitter.com/9Fo38wGpbD— Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) February 13, 2019