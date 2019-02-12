Slow-speed chase results in officer-involved shooting in Merced

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5135894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighbor Keith Ensminger says he was walking his dog when he saw the chase unfold.

#BREAKING: Merced police involved in an officer-involved shooting near Sydney and Lopes. Police say it began as a slow speed chase a few blocks down. Still an active scene. pic.twitter.com/9Fo38wGpbD — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) February 13, 2019

Merced Police have confirmed that a slow-speed chase involving Merced County Sheriff's deputies has resulted in an officer-involved shooting.Authorities, including the SWAT team, are on scene at Lopes Avenue and Sydney Court. The area is currently blocked off.The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.Neighbor Keith Ensminger said he was walking his dog when it happened, "I walk down there once the gunfire had stopped. I walked down to see if I could talk to somebody and let them know that I saw something out here. And then the policeman said no go away cause there's an active shooting situation going on. "At this time it is unclear if there are any injuries or if there are any suspects.