Small Business Administration helping growing Fresno entrepreneurs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno is one of four California cities chosen by the Small Business Administration to help growing entrepreneurs.
At Borga Steel Buildings and Components in Fowler, employees are busy at work.
"Business during the pandemic is very robust. We've had some great success on our sales side and have closed more contracts than we ever have, which is odd to me," said Ron Heskett, CEO of Borga Steel.
Heskett is also a graduate of the Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders initiative, skills which have helped him navigate the company through the pandemic.
Fresno has been selected again as a host location for the SBA's emerging leaders, an intensive seven-month entrepreneurial training opportunity.
"Because of SBA bringing this here to Fresno, not only do businesses not need to travel to complete the training, but there is no cost to them. SBA is paying all of the expenses. The only thing it costs small businesses is their time and their willingness to grow their company," said Dawn Golik, SBA Fresno District Director.
Dawn Golik with the SBA said they're looking for businesses that have operated at least three years and have at least one employee and sales of at least $250,000 a year.
"We're really looking for some diversity, reflecting the diversity in our region's small business community. Women-owned small businesses, minority owned small business companies from a wide variety of industries. We have such diversity here, and we'd like to see that reflected in the class," Golik said.
For Heskett, he still remembers the lessons he learned.
"That program really pulls you back how I can make my business better, how can I make this structure of my business, how can I make more of an impact, and how can I grow," Heskett said.
This is the 10th year that Fresno has been selected as a host city for Emerging Leaders.
Officials say they hope this program creates stronger leaders, businesses and boost the economy.
For more details, you can go to the SBA website.
Small Business Administration helping growing Fresno entrepreneurs
Fresno is one of four California cities chosen by the Small Business Administration to help growing entrepreneurs.
BUSINESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News