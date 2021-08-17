Helping small businesses navigating a safer workplace

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hot Dog on a Stick franchise owner Rosalind Patrick has made lemonade out of lemons this past year.While the mall closed, she picked up catering and has been working in overdrive to safely reopen while the pandemic goes on."Right now we are all just trying to figure it out. I think that's a huge thing right now, is distributors not having our products that we need or it's costing an arm and a leg for us to even get it," she said.In addition to juggling costs, Patrick is also navigating state health changes and her business.National nonprofit Small Business Majority helps small business in the Central California area.They're hosting a free session to navigate the times."So basically it's a workshop that covers tips and tricks on how to make sure your business is following the guidelines for opening safely. Making sure that you're providing vaccination information about the efficacy and things like that. Small businesses are really just trying to open as safely as they can right now," said Joi Eubanks, Small Business Majority Central California Outreach Manager.The Central Valley Urban Institute works with minority- and women-owned businesses, many dealing with unique challenges."As more people are getting vaccinated and coming back out into the public. We are seeing an increase in revenues from a number of our small micro business owners, but still there are a number of barriers that they're experiencing," said Eric Payne, the institute's executive director.These organizations say many owners are requiring masks and the last thing they want is a rollback.The Small Business Majority's recent survey reported that 27% of businesses say they may not survive past the next six months without additional funding or market changes.As for Patrick, she takes her business one day at time and keeps her sights on staying open and operating safely.The Navigating Safer Workplace Returns for California Small Businesses workshop is Wednesday, August 18th, at 10:00 AM at the Vision View Business Center.