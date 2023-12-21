Boost for small businesses during holiday shopping

It's known as the most wonderful time of the year, and a new study by shows that's especially true for small businesses.

It's known as the most wonderful time of the year, and a new study by shows that's especially true for small businesses.

It's known as the most wonderful time of the year, and a new study by shows that's especially true for small businesses.

It's known as the most wonderful time of the year, and a new study by shows that's especially true for small businesses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trish Anderton, owner of Dust Bowl Bread, is one of over a dozen small businesses at the Fulton Farmers Market on Sundays in the Sun Stereo Warehouse.

The special education teacher started her business in June and has seen steady growth since joining markets and pop-up events.

"It was a slow start, but as I started doing this Farmers Market, it's kind of grown a little bit," she said.

Trish bakes sourdough bread and sells starters and jams, while her husband handcrafts wood pieces that compliment the baked goods, as you can see at their booth.

"We want to share that we do have that community feel," she said.

Something experts advise when attracting new customers.

"This is the most important time," says Constant Contact CEO, Frank Vella. Focus on what you do, best service your customer, make the connections, get their contact information and keep in touch with your new customers.

Vella says holiday shopping is crucial for small businesses to thrive, especially those with little to no marketing budget.

The small business marketing platform conducted a study showing that three-quarters of small businesses get more than half of their sales in the last couple of months.

"But only one-third of Americans understand how important their support of the small business is at that time of year, and so the last few months of the year are extremely important to the small business," Vella said.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.