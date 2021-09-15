Valley Latina business owner preparing to open 3rd store in area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Myriam Bautista is a proud Latina and business owner in the Central Valley.She will soon be opening a third location for "Western Boots Fashion."She says we've worked really hard for these opportunities, and we are beyond blessed.Her business journey dates back to her teenage years, helping her parents in Guanajuato, Mexico make leather jackets.For her, it was always a dream to sell western clothing, including those jackets, here in the United States.Bautista says this country is full of opportunities, you just have to give yourself a shot and never give up.For over 10 years, she sold western items door to door and at flea markets.She worked multiple jobs, like cleaning homes, and much more to earn enough to launch her dream business.It's an effort she says her husband also supported. In 2019, her first storefront opened at the Manchester Mall.Her second and soon, third, are in the Fashion Fair Mall. One is focused on men's attire, the other on women.She says a lot of this came true with guidance from the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation."Through our small business loan program, CDFI, we were able to assist her with a $10,000 loan," says Yery Olivares with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation. "All of the hard work was put in by her and her husband and family."The foundation has assisted over 10,000 Latino businesses. Olivares says small businesses are a vital part of a strong community."They are providing jobs and economic vitality for the community," she said.She says there are many ways for people to support small businesses, and wants to remind current or upcoming business owners that guidance will always be there.Meanwhile, Bautista says she wants to encourage everyone, especially her fellow Latinos, to never give up!