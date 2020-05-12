small business

Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors to unveil small business grant program today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors is expected to announce a small business grant program using up to $5 million in federal funding from the CARES Act.

Businesses could apply if they have not received previous aid from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program or the city of Fresno. The county is expected to pick the recipients of the grants through a random drawing.

Supervisor Buddy Mendes said the city of Fresno should be excluded since it has CARES Act funding. Other supervisors did not.



The Fresno City Council has helped about 120 small businesses, through its Save Our Small Businesses fund totaling $750,000. They're also set to vote on Thursday on a new $2 million grant program to help local small businesses.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the program. We plan to stream it live on abc30.com.

This is a developing story.
