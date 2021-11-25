Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With holiday shopping sales predicted to reach pre-pandemic highs, the businesses hit hardest are hoping you keep your dollars local.Valley makers and vendors will take over Broadway St. at Amador in Downtown Fresno to celebrate Small Business Saturday."Just a diverse collection of talent," says Alexandra Resigter. "There's so much heart and soul. "They're really the foundation of the city."The Broadway Block Party will feature 18 vendors, food trucks, DJs and yoga, a little bit of something for everyone."St. Joaquin will have spirits they are crafting up that you will be able to sip and shop with," Register said.Organizer and owner of the shop at KLSD, Register has wanted to do this since she first opened her shop just before the pandemic."I opened with a dream of revitalizing, bringing this street back to life and it kinda got put on pause," she said.Knowing firsthand the struggles business owners faced navigating the pandemic, she's wearing her heart on her sleeve -- bringing back the heart for Fresno line with new sweatshirts and totes."It's been really hard to stay afloat as a small business," she said. "Not just during a pandemic, but being in California, it's just been a lot.""Support local, support home" is the message she hopes to get across this Saturday. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite vendor, with the winner receiving the proceeds collected from raffle and ticket sales."We're calling it our small business scholarship," Register said. "It's just our way to give back because it's been a hard two years."