Small Business Spotlight: Side Hustle Jams

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A maker of jams and jellies is celebrating the bounty of the Valley.

Our small business spotlight is showcasing the artistry and Valley pride in Side Hustle Jams.

From pluots to pomegranates, each jar of Side Hustle Jams is a celebration of what's grown in Tracey Dunne's backyard, both literally and figuratively.

"We have the richest agricultural land in the world. Fresno isn't just a place off the 99 its a place where people live and enjoy the farms," said Dunne.

The Fresno native launched her business in 2016 with a triple berry jam while fundraising for the non profit best buddies.

"We were raising this money for this bicycle race my husband was involved with so we were looking for something to sell at the fundraiser," Dunne explained.

When getting licensed, she struggled finding a name that wasn't already taken.

"I thought gosh i have to come up with something for my side hustle. 'Side Hustle Jams,' and it stuck," Dunne said.

The name may catch your attention but it's the delicious combinations that keep customers wanting more.

"I love anything fruit related and i like to mix them together," said Dunne.

"These are my babies i look at them I'm just passionate about getting them into jars."

Even those with dietary restrictions

"I make specialty jams for people that cant have sugar and those who cant have ascorbic acid," said Dunne.

Dunne brings together the tangy, floral sweet and spicy flavors based on what's in season.

"When I'm in my kitchen I'm listening to my music and I'm thinking, 'Gosh, someone is going to enjoy this.'"

Those masterpieces include beet berry jam, golden jalapeno, and sweet basil.

Every ingredient from the fruits, peppers even pectin are sourced from the Central Valley.

"The land here is just so rich with everything we just grow everything in this valley it's just amazing everything that comes from the Central Valley," said Dunne.

You can shop Side Hustle Jams at the Wednesday Vineyard Farmers Market.

She's also going to be teaming up with Ziveli Winery on a special release, featuring Tracey's Juice.

