Small fire on roof of Trump Tower building in Midtown, 2 minor injuries

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Firefighters responded to the scene of a small fire in a heating and cooling unit on the roof of Trump Tower.

Smoke could be seen coming from the Midtown building.

The building was not evacuated.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury when debris fell on him. An engineer also suffered some minor smoke inhalation, but refused medical attention.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there was still a heavy presence of emergency vehicles closing off the street in front of the building on Fifth Avenue.


There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
