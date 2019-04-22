Small plane crashes at prison in Norco

A single-engine plane crashed on the grounds of a state prison in Norco on Monday, officials said.

NORCO, Calif. -- A single-engine plane crashed on the grounds of a state prison in Norco on Monday, officials said.

There were no indications that prisoners or anyone on the ground was injured. Only a pilot was on board the plane, according to the FAA, and that person's condition was not immediately known.

The Northrop N9M aircraft crashed just after noon at the California Rehabilitation Center on Fifth Street in Norco.

The crash triggered a fire and firefighters responded to extinguish the flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
