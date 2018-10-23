Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

A small plane crashed on the westbound 101 in Agoura Hills on Tuesday, and the fiery wreck shut down both sides of the freeway. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, LOS ANGELES --
A small plane crashed on the northbound 101 in Agoura Hills on Tuesday, and the fiery wreck shut down both sides of the freeway.

The crash was first reported around 1:45 p.m. south of Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The plane crashed on the far left lane on the northbound side and erupted in flames. The aircraft ended up crumpled up against the center divider.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials quickly responded to the scene and knocked down the flames.

Fire officials said the pilot, who appeared to be the only person on board, was not injured. Fire officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

ABC7 food coach Lori Corbin was on the freeway and witnessed the crash. She was able to speak with the pilot, who went by his first name Rob. He was off to the side of the wreckage and said his engine failed.

"I picked a spot on the freeway, where I knew there was a big section of cars that weren't there, but the engine completely failed. Fortunately, I was able to not hurt anybody - other than the airplane," he said.

Dramatic video showed the moment the vintage plane crash-landed on the 101 Freeway. The plane was seen flying in low and touch down on the freeway, bouncing up a few times before coming to rest on the center divider.
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the moment a vintage plane crash-landed on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, leading to a fiery spectacle that backed up traffic for miles.



Both directions of the 101 Freeway were shut down due to the incident. It was unclear when it would reopen as authorities did not provide an estimate.



Shortly before 4:30 p.m., one lane on the northbound side reopened. Two lanes on the southbound side opened shortly before 5 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airplaneplane crashHighway 101CHProad closureAgoura HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Fresno County passes zone change for new animal adoption center
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Two people found shot in Tulare Co; Highway closure for investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Show More
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
'No, no, no!' Utah student killed by ex-boyfriend was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
More News