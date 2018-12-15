Dana Point: Emergency landing of a small Cessna airplane. No injuries to pilot or passenger. No injuries on the ground. pic.twitter.com/irrPFdb7Ej — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 15, 2018

A small plane went down on a beach in Dana Point on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.The pilot and passenger in the 1969 Cessna were uninjured in the incident, which occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Doheny State Beach, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. No one on the ground was harmed.The plane's original destination and what prompted it do go down were not immediately known.