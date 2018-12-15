Small plane goes down on Doheny State Beach in Dana Point; no injuries reported

By ABC7.com staff
DANA POINT, Calif. --
A small plane went down on a beach in Dana Point on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The pilot and passenger in the 1969 Cessna were uninjured in the incident, which occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Doheny State Beach, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. No one on the ground was harmed.

The plane's original destination and what prompted it do go down were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

