Small plane lands on I-580 in San Leandro, no one hurt

A small plane landed on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night. (Alameda County Fire Department)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
A small plane landed on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night.

The plane landed on westbound lanes, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The pilot and passenger are OK and no injuries have been reported.

Bystanders were unharmed and no vehicles were damaged.

The plane is registered in Reno, Nevada, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was on its way from Lake Tahoe to Hayward. California Highway Patrol has closed several westbound lanes of I-580 as the plane is towed off the highway.



The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted this video of the plane:

