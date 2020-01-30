shopping

Smart & Final Extra opens in Hanford, here's what's new

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new, larger Smart and Final store is now open in Hanford.

Smart and Final Extra is located on 11th Avenue north of Lacey Boulevard.

The grocery store chain has been in the city since the 1970s, but their new store is nearly three times as big as their last location.

The company says the new store has added thousands of new products, including a bakery and bulk food items and ready-to-eat oven-roasted chickens.

Smart and Final said managers have brought employees from the first location to the new store and have hired new associates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghanfordshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News