Valley family reunited with beloved dog lost 9 months ago in deadly crash

A South Valley family has been finally reunited with their lost pet.

Smash went missing last October after his owner was killed in a crash between Visalia and Tulare.

He survived the accident but was nowhere to be found when first responders got to the crash site.

That was back in October, but on Friday afternoon, someone found Smash and turned him in to Tulare Animal Services.

They ran his microchip and found his family who has been searching for him for months.

It's safe to say Smash looks happy to be back with his family.
