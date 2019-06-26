apartment fire

Smoke detectors help save family from southeast Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say working smoke detectors helped save a family of four from a kitchen fire in their southeast Fresno apartment.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday at one of the units on Waverly and Balch.

Firefighters say a malfunctioning microwave may have caused the fire.

Three adults and a child were sleeping at the time when the smoke detectors woke them up, and they were able to get out safely.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters estimate about $50,000 in damage done to the kitchen.

The Red Cross is now helping the family find a place to stay.
