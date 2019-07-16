wildfire

Smoke from wildfire burning in Sierra National Forest seen from the Valley

Fire crews are working to put out the Fish Fire burning near Mammoth Pool Reservoir.

According to the Sierra National Forest Fire Chief John Goss, the fire was first reported around 4:20 p.m. on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was between 15 and 20 acres with the potential to spread to 100 acres.

Chief Goss says the fire is 0% contained and there are seven engines, 20 Hot Shots, two helicopters and two air tankers working to gain control.

According to Chief Goss, the fire is producing a lot of smoke because it is burning in the same location as the French Fire where there is a lot of fuel.

That fire burned for nearly a month and torched more than 13,000 acres.
