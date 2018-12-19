Smoke shop robbed at gunpoint in Central Fresno

Fresno police are searching for three men who robbed a smoke shop in Central Fresno.This video shows images from a business on Cedar near Fairfax where officers say suspects entered the smoke shop just after 10 p.m. on Wedenesday and forced two employees onto the ground, while one of the men held a gun.They then broke open the cash register and took some cash and other merchandise inside the shop before they ran from the business.Fresno police are now reviewing surveillance video to get a description of the suspects.It's not clear how much money they got away with.