fire

Pile of trash catches fire damaging business in central Fresno

An extra engine and an investigator were called in to assist firefighters on the scene.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire damaged a business in a central Fresno strip mall early Friday morning.

The blaze was reported around 3 a.m. just outside of the Smoke Zone on West and McKinley Avenues.

A pile of trash caught fire, and the flames had extended to the building, firefighters say.

Crews were able to douse the blaze quickly, keeping the fire from spreading to several neighboring businesses.

"These small fires on the outside seem like they can really be nothing, but they often do turn into large scale incidents. It isn't uncommon for us to lose six, seven, eight businesses in a building like this," said Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.

An extra engine and an investigator were called in to assist firefighters on the scene.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralbuilding firefirefresnofirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives
Clovis police officer helps rescue people trapped inside burning building
Fresno firefighters seeing increase in fires started by homeless activity
Part of Clovis Ave. blocked as crews battle shed fire at southeast Fresno home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man and woman shot multiple times in east central Fresno
Fresno Co. teen trying to raise funeral costs after dad dies of COVID-19
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
Central California coronavirus cases
Clovis Unified students must follow dress code during Zoom classes
Show More
Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives
Authorities start spraying after West Nile-carrying mosquitoes detected in Clovis
State strike team listens to COVID-19 concerns in Tulare County
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
More TOP STORIES News