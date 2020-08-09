Police looking for man who broke into Sanger middle school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police are looking for the suspect who broke into a middle school earlier this week.

Officers say the burglary happened either late this last Tuesday or early the following Wednesday at Washington Academic Middle School.

School officials say the suspect was able to break in through a P.E. office.

They say the thief stole or damaged several items, including school supplies, audio and visual equipment, and athletic gear.

Officials say the school does have cameras, and they are now working with police on the investigation.
