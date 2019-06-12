Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. -- A man who had an allergy attack behind the wheel walked away from a serious wreck in Tennessee.

The driver in a white Ford SUV told police he was traveling down the road when he suddenly started sneezing and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said his SUV flipped, trapping him inside.

A group of good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and worked as a team to turn the SUV upright.

The 42-year-old driver jumped out with barely a scratch. Just moments later, the SUV burst into flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseebizarrerollover crashsneezingu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News