Food & Drink

Hungry? Grab a 4,278-pound Snickers bar, the world's largest

WACO, TX -- They say everything is bigger in Texas. Thanks to that philosophy, the world's largest chocolate nut bar is finally here.

Snickers has created a chocolate bar so big, it's the size of 43,000 regular-size bars put together.

The giant monument to all things delicious weighs 4,728 pounds and is certified by Guinness World Records. The bar was made at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, Texas, and will be given out in pieces to Mars employees around the country.

The bar is a tease to the Snickers commercial that will be played during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.



"People really told me everything is bigger in Texas, and that's what all our social team mentioned, as well," Snickers value manager Ruud Engbers told KWKT.

"This is incredibly impressive," says Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric. "... to get a 5,000-pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging."

The bar contains:
  • More than 1,200 pounds of caramel, nougat and peanuts
  • More than 3,500 pounds of chocolate


    • The bar will be featured in a commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkrecordworld recordcandy
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
    Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
    Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
    UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
    How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
    Show More
    Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
    Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
    3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
    California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
    Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
    More TOP STORIES News