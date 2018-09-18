Snoop Dogg set to perform this weekend

A hip-hop icon was set to return to the valley. Snoop Dogg performs this weekend at a valley spot that keeps attracting crowds.The Wake House in Reedley was known as Kelly's Beach Pub until three years ago. It has hosted rock and country acts.Co-owner Preston Baker said he has been reassuring people Snoop Dogg will be there on Saturday.Snoop will play a one-hour set as DJ Snoopadelic and rap to his hip-hop hits for a half hour more.The Wakehouse Woodfire Grill has been operating on a scenic spot along the Kings River. It was ready to host an all-day concert from 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday with Snoop Dogg closing it out.Baker was thrilled to be able to attract the real deal. He said, "It's Snoop and he is gonna show. I spoke with him today."The Wake House hosted Too $hort and Fresno rapper Fashawn in June. Baker said that show prompted Snoop's management team to book the venue on Saturday.Baker recalled, "It was sort of mind-blowing how many people showed up for it. We didn't want to lose steam with that so we kind of doubled down with Snoop Dogg."Folks in Reedley were surprised to hear The Wake House was able to land the music icon. Ashley Torres said her friends can't wait.She said, "They think it's cool and they want to go see him because nobody ever comes here."In May, Snoop Dogg closed out Grizzly Fest at Woodward Park. He'll return to play a more intimate setting in Reedley.We asked Kelly Jensen if Reedley was now the hippest town in the valley. Jensen laughed and replied, "I would say so."Baker added, "The Wake House is the coolest place in the valley. Yes, I'd like to think so."The Wake House will set up two stages outside with fans spread out around a large grassy area. Even taking up camping spots for the show.In addition to Snoop Dogg, the show will feature Lil Eazy-Z, Loverance, and Lil Nate Dogg.