Drivers urged to prepare as snow hits Valley mountain communities

You'll want to be prepared for snowy roads if you're heading up to the mountains this weekend.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're heading up to the mountains, you'll want to be prepared for snowy roads this weekend.

With rain and snow on the way, the California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take precautions.

Officers say they plan to have chain controls north of Oakhurst on Cedar Drive.

"In inclement weather, we always urge everyone to take their time, slow down, give yourself plenty of time to get to your location," said Officer Jason Bettini.

"Because if you are speeding and end up crashing, you are not gonna get to your destination. And you do put yourself and others in jeopardy."

Some areas can expect anywhere from two to four feet of snow.

Strong gusting winds could lead to downed power lines and outages.

"We want to make sure first and foremost that you keep your phones charged. Because when the power goes out, you can't charge your phone," explained Jeff Smith, a PG &E spokesperson.

"So, we want to make sure you keep your phones charged and ready to go when the storm moves through."

PG &E is also urging community members to check in on their pets and seniors, since they're among the most vulnerable in times like these.