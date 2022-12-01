Valley mountain communities brace for more snow

China Peak Mountain Resort managing partner Tim Cohee says a strong start to the season is about to get even better.

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Snow and ice patches still line Tollhouse Road from the last round of snow in the mountains.

Now, the area is preparing for more snow.

Several feet of snow and single digit temperatures are in the forecast.

"We haven't had a storm like this since we bought the resort 13 years ago," says Cohee.

Crews at the ski resort are preparing to open up more snow lifts and open up more terrain.

"The snow quality is going to be incredible. It's going to be a powder weekend, that is pretty much for sure," Cohee explains.

Meantime, Caltrans crews will be working around the clock to keep roads clear and open. The preparation starts days before snow starts to fall.

"We start strategically placing equipment at different locations so that if it is needed, we are ready to go and it's not traveling at slow speeds up 168 for instance," says Caltrans spokesperson, Elizabeth Yelton.

Snowplows will be out through the night to keep roads clear.

Caltrans reminds drivers to expect delays and to give snowplows room to work.

Cressman's General Store is one of the small businesses that will be ready to welcome travelers headed up the mountain.

The store and gas station burned during the Creek Fire two years ago.

For now, they are continuing to serve the community the best they can through their temporary store with all the essentials.

"That's one of my favorite things about the store and about being there is just, yeah, all of the people that want to see it come back and want to see it like it was or better," says Cressman's owner, Ty Gillett.

The Gillett family is still finalizing its plans to rebuild.

In the meantime, they are grateful for early winter weather and the customers supporting their goal.