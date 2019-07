Park officials say snow plows are out clearing roads in the park after the recent storms dumped a foot of snow.

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recent photos posted by officials at Yosemite National Park would make you think they were taken in winter but that's not the case.Park officials say snow plows are out clearing roads in the park after the recent storms dumped a foot of snow.On Saturday, crews were plowing through the Olmsted Point avalanche zone and have been working in the Tenaya Lake area.Park officials say Mono County crews are also working into the park from Tioga Pass.They say while Olmsted Point avalanche zone has been safe conditions could change as warmer weather moves back into the area.