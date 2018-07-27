U.S. & WORLD

So-called New Jersey 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties, resigns

Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
The New Jersey school superintendent accused of relieving himself on a high school track several times has resigned.

He was charged in May with defecating near the Holmdel High School track on a daily basis. Police said staff members had set up surveillance video to see who'd been leaving human feces on the property.

Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering.

The Kenilworth school board accepted Tramaglini's resignation Thursday. In an email and voicemail sent to staff, the board said it became clear his continued service became "too much of a distraction."

Tramaglini was placed on paid leave through June 30.

His resignation takes effect at the end of September.

His lawyer, Matthew Adams, issued a statement saying that Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations and that his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt." Neither Adams nor authorities have said why Tramaglini allegedly did what police allege.

Adams also said Tramaglini plans to sue Holmdel police over the mug shot taken after his arrest, claiming they should not have photographed him at police headquarters because the public defecation, lewdness and litter charges were low-level municipal offenses.

"It's like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket," Adams said.

He has filed a tort claim notice that lists potential damages of more than $1 million due to loss of income, harm to his reputation, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

"It is our position that the photograph that has been widely disseminated was unlawfully taken and maliciously distributed," Adams said.

A court hearing is pending.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
