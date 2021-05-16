Fresno County soccer club pairs youth with professionals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new youth soccer club in Fresno County is pairing local athletes with some top-level pros.
The MEH Sports Academy held a special workshop at Washington Union High School in Easton on Saturday.
The campers got the chance to train with Jose Luis Casillas, the former coach for Chivas and Club Atlas.
Organizers say the kids had a blast working with the Mexican League coach and they hope to bring more former professionals to their clinics going forward.
For more information on signing players up for future sessions, visit their website.
