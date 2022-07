Trailer stolen from Valley soccer league with equipment inside

The Reedley Kings Canyon Youth Soccer League says their trailer was stolen from their office last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local soccer league needs your help to find a stolen trailer.

They use it to haul all of their equipment to and from games.

Canopies, tables, chairs and equiment from the organization's fireworks stand were inside and are also missing.

They're hoping someone can help find the trailer before the start of their next season.