Social media image/video solicitation and rights confirmation guidelines

You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner; or that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent; or that you own, purchased or otherwise legally obtained the rights to the image/video. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use.

You give American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. ("ABC"), on behalf of KFSN, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

You give ABC, on behalf of KFSN, permission to distribute the image/video to its licensees, including, but not limited to, owned stations, affiliates, partners, licensees and assigns, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that KFSN is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Woman rescued after being stuck in elevator for entire weekend
Nectarines recalled from Costcos over Listeria concerns
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
NC man gets 100 plus years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Show More
Water main break causes flooding near Rio Vista Middle School
Fire damages home in Selma
Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends
Woman, child shot in Southeast Fresno home; investigation underway
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
More News