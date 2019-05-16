$4.5 million project underway in community of Calwa

CALWA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the Fresno County community of Calwa, the alleyways tell the story of progress. For the first time, paths are illuminated by lights and paved with asphalt."It is wonderful to see lights on in the alley it is wonderful to see a road that is clean and paved," said Calwa resident Cecelia MacDade.This project is part of a four and a half million dollar investment made by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and other entities. At a press conference district, three supervisor Sal Quintero proclaimed it was necessary to uplift the community."We said you know what, we have to come back and reestablish a good environment in our older neighborhoods," said Quintero.MacDade has lived in Calwa for 52 years, she said the alleyways have never looked better or felt safer. She is incredibly thankful for all those who helped."It is wonderful to see so many people interested in an area that could have gone straight down the tubes but didn't because people care and when people care you can do anything," she said.The improvements are also making a difference in law enforcement. The paved roads make it easier for Fresno County Sheriff Deputies to get around and the lights are cutting down on illegal activity."It discourages people from dumping," said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. "When people see that you care about something, they are going to go somewhere else, because when it is just dirt and weeds and grass the impression is people don't care and they are going to dump."Only half the alleyways have been improved, the rest will be completed within two months. After this project, Quintero said they will start working on fixing the Calwa park and restoring the community pool.