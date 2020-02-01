Society

Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day is also a palindrome day: 02022020

This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- This year, Feb. 2 is extra special: It's Super Bowl Sunday, Groundhog Day and palindrome day.

When Sunday's date is written numerically, with the four-digit year, it's a palindrome: 02-02-2020. That means the date can be read the same forward or backward.

This is the first eight-digit palindrome day since Nov. 11, 1011, Washington Post writer Michelle Ye Hee Lee pointed out on Twitter.

The next one falls on Dec. 2, 2021, a.k.a. 12-02-2021.

Another fun fact: Feb. 2 is the 33rd day of 2020, and there are 333 days left in the year.

Sunday also marks Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil gives his annual weather prediction.

The day ends with Super Bowl LIV as the San Fransisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Watch the final score be a palindrome too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygroundhog daysuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in southwest Fresno after argument over Sunday's Super Bowl
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Burglary suspect fleeing police crashes car into Visalia home
Merced Police release new details in shooting of 4 teens
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Fresno man arrested on suspicion of pimping at Clovis massage parlors
Marine charged with murdering 16-year-old Madera girl faces judge again
Show More
Family calls for pedestrian safety after Fresno man hit and killed by car
Fresno artist creates stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna
UPDATE: Highway 41 back open after shutdown at Bullard Avenue
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Man fatally shot in Lindsay last weekend, police say
More TOP STORIES News