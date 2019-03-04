Make-A-Wish surprises 12-year-old cancer survivor with trip to Costa Rica

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey -- Make-A-Wish grants another dream come true for this special family of five.A community in New Jersey came together to help surprise 12-year-old Hannah Cerullo with her dream trip to Costa Rica.Hannah was just 11 when she began her quest against a stage 4 Wilms tumor. It ruptured and spread cancer cells all over her body, especially to her liver and lungs.Successfully treated, a year later the seventh-grader is now cancer free.When she entered Jersey Mike's Subs on Friday, the young girl thought she was coming for lunch with her mom and two brothers, but as she went to receive her order, she was given the surprise instead."I wasn't expecting this at all," Hannah said after workers announced her trip to Costa Rica.Jersey Mike's raised $377,000 last year to grant 60 wishes to kids all over New Jersey.To surprise more fighters like Hannah, the restaurant is participating in the Day of Giving on March 27 where every cent made that day will go toward the Make-A-Wish foundation.