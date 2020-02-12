Society

'Beautiful moment': Mom moved to tears seeing 2-year-old in awe of inclusive Target advertisement

PEORIA, AZ -- An Arizona mother was moved to tears when an advertisement at Target caused her son to stop in his tracks and stare in awe at the sign.

"It was just a beautiful moment to see. Him admiring somebody like him because he doesn't get to see that often," Demi Garza-Pena said to KNXV in Arizona.

Garza-Pena's son, Ollie, is almost two years old. He uses a wheelchair to get around because he was born with a rare condition called caudal regression syndrome, which affects his lower spine and organs.

While the pair were shopping in Target, Ollie noticed something inspiring on a sign hanging above a rack of clothes.

The sign showed a young boy in a wheelchair.



Seeing her son's response to the advertisement showed Garza-Pena how important representation can be, especially for children. She hopes other stores will follow Target's lead.

"Everywhere...everybody, everywhere, all the time. That would make a huge difference," Garza-Pena said about where she'd like to see more inclusive advertisements.

Target launched the more inclusive ads in 2017, mainly in apparel, and refreshes them regularly. The next batch will come later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonawheelchair accessibleadvertisingtarget
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Woman saves husband, house in Merced Co. fire
4 suspects steal, destroy property inside popular Atwater business
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglar arrested in Los Banos
98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies
Show More
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
How your worst dating stories can result in free pizza
Thieves target east central Fresno apartment complex to make some quick cash
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News