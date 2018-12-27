SOCIETY

Meet this year's Rose Queen - a Jewish member of the LGBTQ community who wears glasses

The 2019 Rose Queen said she is the first queen with glasses, who is Jewish and a member of the LGBTQ community.

PASADENA, Calif. --
Louise Deser Siskel was named the Rose Queen in October after a monthslong selection process. She is a senior at Sequoyah High School and lives in San Marino.

The Tournament of Roses Association confirmed Siskel made the statement about herself, but said they do not ask Royal Court participants to disclose information about race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

Queen Siskel and her court will reign over the Rose Parade live from Pasadena. You can watch it on ABC7, when coverage begins at 8 a.m. New Year's Day.
