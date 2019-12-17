29-year-old Fresno State student and single father wins free braces

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Imagine needing braces for pretty much your whole life.And then being told you just won a free set.Daniel Weaver thought he was coming in for a consultation at Thurman Orthodontics."We just kind of fibbed him. We kind of told him if he came in for consultation it would help his sister," his mother, Shirley Weaver, says.His sister Erika actually entered him into Thurman's 12 Days of Swag contest and Daniel was selected out of over 400 entries for free braces."He was supporting many people and he was really self-conscious about his smile but was never able to do it for himself," says orthodontist Dr. Brian Thurman.The 29-year-old single father settled in for his life-changing gift at this high-energy office.Daniel is studying full-time at Fresno State to become a teacher. He also works with children who have autism.Weaver liked what he saw in the mirror after the hour-long session."Seeing the look on their faces when they get something like this just brightens our day and really makes the year," says Dr. Thurman.Action News asked Daniel how long he has wanted to get braces."Probably since elementary school when my teeth were all messed up and I had extra teeth growing in too," he says.It will take some time to get used to the braces but Daniel's no longer self-conscious about his smile."This is something he's wanted to do for a very long time and just hasn't had the funds or finances to do it," Shirley says.A new smile turned out to be the perfect Christmas gift.