3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to Middle East

The decision is in anticipation of a possible retaliatory attack by Iran or its proxies for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed a top Iranian general who had been the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.
RELATED: Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani should have been 'taken out' years ago, Trump tweets
The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, marked a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.
The official indicated the troops would likely join the 750 soldiers from the 82nd who already arrived in Kuwait.
SEE ALSO | 'That's my baby:' Families asking for prayers, support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment to Baghdad
The U.S. also deployed about 100 Marines to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on New Year's Eve.
A senior U.S. Department of Defense official also told ABC News that some members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in Vicenza, Italy have been placed on alert status to possibly deploy to the Middle East. They would likely go to protect the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon--one of the countries where ABC reported there were "imminent attacks" on American interests.
The official said fewer than 1,000 troops would likely be deployed.
A Department of Defense Spokesperson released the following statement about the deployment of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division:
"As previously announced, the Immediate Response Force (IRF) brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was alerted to prepare for deployment, and are now being deployed. One battalion of the IRF was deployed to the area of responsibility. At the same time, the remainder of the brigade was placed on 96-hour notice. This deployment was an anticipated and expected outcome when they were placed on notice. The brigade will deploy to Kuwait as an appropriate and precautionary action in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, and will assist in reconstituting the reserve."
NOTE: The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.