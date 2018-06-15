40 DMV offices opening on Saturday, including 2 in Fresno County

The DMV will have 40 offices open Saturday in an effort to catch up on work and cut down on those long lines.That includes the Olive Avenue location in Fresno and the location in Clovis. Both offices will also be open Saturday, June 23rd. Then, starting in July, those DMV's will be open the first and third Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.The changes come after Action News reported four-hour wait times and long lines caused by system changes and the Real ID conversion.