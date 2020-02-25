Society

Bodycam video shows 6-year-old's tearful plea during arrest at Orlando school

ORLANDO, Florida -- A family's attorney released body camera footage that shows a 6-year-old girl pleading for help as she is put in handcuffs and taken away from school in Orlando.

Police were called to the school after Kaia reportedly kicked a staff member during a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.

The video shows Kaia, confused and crying for help as she's led away with her hands zip-tied behind her back.

Kaia cries as one of the officers takes her to a juvenile detention center.

The officer was fired for violating department policy requiring a supervisor's approval to arrest anyone under 12.

Kaia's grandmother is now pushing to change state law concerning arrests of children for misdemeanors.

Charges against the child were later dropped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaarrestschoolspolice
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says
Recent fake chain scam in southeast Fresno similar across the state
Show More
Round Table delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in downtown Fresno
Eating pancakes at IHOP benefits Valley Children's Hospital today
Simple Solutions: How to balance the household chores
Fresno County family asking for help in finding man's killer
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
More TOP STORIES News