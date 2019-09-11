september 11

9/11 attacks: By the numbers

By Jocelyn Fiset
NEW YORK -- The 9/11 terror attacks were the deadliest ever to occur on American soil.

A group of terrorists hijacked four airplanes, sending two of them into the World Trade Center towers and another into the Pentagon -- with the other flight crash landing in a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field.

9/11 ANNIVERSARY: 18 years later, America vows to 'never forget'

There were 2,977 innocent lives lost.

It is a day that will never be forgotten in the hearts of the American people.

Here's a look back at the September 11 attacks by the numbers.

Victims:

  • 2,977 people were killed


  • 2,753 died at the World Trade Center Site


  • 343 of them were New York City firefighters


  • 23 were NYPD officers


  • 37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey


  • 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon


  • 40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania


  • Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses


Facts:

  • 19 men hijacked 4 planes


  • 60 percent of the World Trade Center victims' remains have been identified as of Sept. 2019


PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseptember 11terrorismu.s. & worldseptember 11thseptember11terror attack
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka
List of 9/11 memorial events across the Central Valley
200th New York firefighter dies from World Trade Center-related illness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Authorities release video of man and dog rescued from San Joaquin River
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno reunited with her father
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Show More
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
More TOP STORIES News